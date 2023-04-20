In Game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will face the Sacramento Kings.

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, April 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Warriors Stats Insights

This season, the Warriors have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 49.2% of shots the Kings' opponents have made.

Golden State is 29-9 when it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 20th.

The Warriors record just 0.8 more points per game (118.9) than the Kings allow (118.1).

Golden State has a 34-12 record when putting up more than 118.1 points.

Kings Stats Insights

The Kings' 49.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.5 percentage points higher than the Warriors have given up to their opponents (46.9%).

This season, Sacramento has a 42-15 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.9% from the field.

The Kings are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.

The Kings score an average of 120.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

Sacramento is 40-9 when it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Warriors have fared better in home games this season, scoring 119.7 points per game, compared to 118.2 per game in away games.

In 2022-23, Golden State is surrendering 111.7 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 122.5.

In terms of three-point shooting, the Warriors have fared better when playing at home this season, averaging 17.1 threes per game with a 39.1% three-point percentage, compared to 16.2 threes per game and a 37.9% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Kings are averaging more points at home (123.4 per game) than on the road (118). But they are also giving up more at home (120.1) than away (116).

At home, Sacramento allows 120.1 points per game. On the road, it concedes 116.

At home the Kings are picking up 28 assists per game, 1.4 more than away (26.6).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Andre Iguodala Out Wrist Andrew Wiggins Questionable Shoulder Gary Payton II Questionable Illness Jordan Poole Questionable Ankle Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Kings Injuries