The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Trevor Williams and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Red Sox.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Trevor Williams TV Channel: WFTC29

WFTC29 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .207 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Correa has gotten at least one hit in 60.0% of his games this year (nine of 15), with more than one hit three times (20.0%).

In 15 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.

In four games this season (26.7%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 13 1 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings