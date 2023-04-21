The Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns included, will play at 9:30 PM on Friday against the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 122-113 loss to the Nuggets (his last game) Towns produced 10 points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Towns' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Karl-Anthony Towns Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 20.8 18.7 Rebounds 8.5 8.1 8.6 Assists 3.5 4.8 3.3 PRA 33.5 33.7 30.6 PR -- 28.9 27.3 3PM 1.5 2.1 2.5



Karl-Anthony Towns Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Karl-Anthony Towns has made 7.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 6.0% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 6.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.1 per game.

The Timberwolves average the seventh-most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.5 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per game.

Conceding 40.8 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the best squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the league, conceding 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets are third in the league, allowing 11.4 makes per game.

Karl-Anthony Towns vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/19/2023 34 10 12 2 2 1 0 4/16/2023 30 11 10 2 1 0 0

