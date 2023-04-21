Taurean Prince NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Nuggets - April 21
The Minnesota Timberwolves, Taurean Prince included, will be in action at 9:30 PM on Friday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this piece we'll dive into Prince's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.
Taurean Prince Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|9.5
|9.1
|11.9
|Rebounds
|2.5
|2.4
|2.6
|Assists
|--
|1.6
|1.3
|PRA
|--
|13.1
|15.8
|PR
|--
|11.5
|14.5
|3PM
|1.5
|1.4
|2
Taurean Prince Insights vs. the Nuggets
- This season, he's put up 5.3% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging seven per contest.
- He's taken 3.6 threes per game, or 7.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- Prince's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.
- The Nuggets concede 112.5 points per game, eighth-ranked in the league.
- On the glass, the Nuggets are No. 1 in the league, conceding 40.8 rebounds per contest.
- The Nuggets concede 25.7 assists per game, 15th-ranked in the NBA.
- Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, the Nuggets are the third-ranked team in the league.
Taurean Prince vs. the Nuggets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/19/2023
|18
|12
|3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|4/16/2023
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2/7/2023
|19
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2/5/2023
|26
|9
|4
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1/18/2023
|32
|14
|4
|1
|2
|1
|1
