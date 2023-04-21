Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins (11-8) meet Jeimer Candelario and the Washington Nationals (5-13) in the series opener at Target Field on Friday, April 21. The game will start at 8:10 PM ET.

The Twins are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Nationals have +180 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 7.5 runs for the matchup (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: WFTC29

WFTC29 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Mahle - MIN (1-2, 4.11 ERA) vs Trevor Williams - WSH (1-1, 3.52 ERA)

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 10 times this season and won nine of those games.

The Twins have not yet played a game with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and won every time.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total four times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Nationals have been victorious in five, or 27.8%, of the 18 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Nationals have a mark of 2-4 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Twins vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+190) Max Kepler 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+155) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260) Christian Vázquez 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+250)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

