Carlos Correa -- 0-for-4 in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Washington Nationals, with Chad Kuhl on the hill, on April 22 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023

Saturday, April 22, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl

Chad Kuhl TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Carlos Correa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .194 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Correa has had a hit in nine of 16 games this year (56.3%), including multiple hits three times (18.8%).

He has homered in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.

In four games this year (25.0%), Correa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In four of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 13 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings