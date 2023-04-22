Max Kepler Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 22
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler, who went 0-for-3 with an RBI last time out, take on Chad Kuhl and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Nationals.
Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, April 22, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Chad Kuhl
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Max Kepler At The Plate
- Kepler is batting .167 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- In four of 10 games this year (40.0%), Kepler has reached base via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 10 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Kepler has had an RBI in four games this year.
- In three of 10 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|9
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (22.2%)
|1 (100.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (33.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective seven K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.37 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (23 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kuhl gets the start for the Nationals, his fourth of the season. He is 0-1 with an 8.59 ERA and nine strikeouts in 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 30-year-old has an 8.59 ERA and 5.5 strikeouts per nine innings in three games this season, while allowing a batting average of .293 to opposing hitters.
