The Minnesota Twins and Carlos Correa will take the field against Stone Garrett and the Washington Nationals at Target Field on Saturday, with the first pitch at 2:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -275 moneyline odds against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +230. A 7-run over/under is listed in this matchup.

Twins vs. Nationals Odds & Info

  • Date: Saturday, April 22, 2023
  • Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Field
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Twins -275 +230 7 -120 +100 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

  • In four games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 3-1.
  • The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
  • There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

  • The Twins have won 81.8% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (9-2).
  • Minnesota has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -275 or shorter.
  • Based on this game's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 73.3%.
  • Minnesota has played in 20 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total seven times (7-11-2).
  • The Twins have not had a run line set for a game this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-3 7-6 6-6 5-3 10-7 1-2

