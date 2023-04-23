On Sunday, Joey Gallo (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is hitting .226 with a double, five home runs and five walks.
  • This season, Gallo has posted at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in 36.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 11), and 13.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Gallo has picked up an RBI in four games this year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (27.3%).
  • In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 8
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in the league.
  • The Nationals have a 4.30 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow 24 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • Corbin (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Nationals in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 6.30 ERA in 20 2/3 innings pitched, with 13 strikeouts.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 6.30 ERA ranks 71st, 1.750 WHIP ranks 74th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 70th.
