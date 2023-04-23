On Sunday, Joey Gallo (on the back of going 0-for-4) and the Minnesota Twins face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -118) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

Gallo is hitting .226 with a double, five home runs and five walks.

This season, Gallo has posted at least one hit in four of 11 games (36.4%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in 36.4% of his games in 2023 (four of 11), and 13.9% of his trips to the plate.

Gallo has picked up an RBI in four games this year (36.4%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (27.3%).

In five of 11 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 3 GP 8 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 2 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%) 1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

