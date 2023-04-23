Knicks vs. Cavaliers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - NBA Playoffs Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The New York Knicks are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden on Sunday, starting at 1:00 PM ET on ABC. The Knicks hold a 2-1 series lead.
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
- Location: New York City, New York
- Venue: Madison Square Garden
Knicks vs. Cavaliers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Knicks 113 - Cavaliers 110
Spread & Total Prediction for Knicks vs. Cavaliers
- Pick ATS: Knicks (- 2.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (206.5)
- The Knicks (45-35-2 ATS) have covered the spread 54.9% of the time, 2.5% more often than the Cavaliers (43-38-1) this year.
- As a 2.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, New York is 19-14 against the spread compared to the 6-7 ATS record Cleveland racks up as a 2.5-point underdog.
- When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Cleveland and its opponents aren't as successful (48.8% of the time) as New York and its opponents (53.7%).
- The Knicks have a .659 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (27-14) this season while the Cavaliers have a .222 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (4-14).
Knicks Performance Insights
- So far this season, New York is putting up 116 points per game (11th-ranked in NBA) and giving up 113.1 points per contest (12th-ranked).
- When it comes to assists, the Knicks are dishing out only 22.9 dimes per game (third-worst in league).
- The Knicks are 11th in the NBA with 12.6 threes per game this season. Meanwhile, they rank 19th with a 35.4% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- This year, New York has taken 60% two-pointers, accounting for 69.9% of the team's buckets. It has shot 40% threes (30.1% of the team's baskets).
Cavaliers Performance Insights
- Cleveland is 25th in the league in points scored (112.3 per game) and best in points allowed (106.9).
- The Cavaliers are 19th in the NBA in assists (24.9 per game) in 2022-23.
- The Cavaliers are 19th in the league in 3-pointers made (11.6 per game) and 11th in 3-point percentage (36.7%).
- Cleveland takes 37.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 62.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.9% of Cleveland's baskets are 3-pointers, and 72.1% are 2-pointers.
