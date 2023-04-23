The Minnesota Timberwolves, Kyle Anderson included, will be in action at 9:30 PM on Sunday versus the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 120-111 loss to the Nuggets (his last action) Anderson put up two points, six assists and two steals.

If you'd like to make predictions on Anderson's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 8.5 9.4 9.7 Rebounds 4.5 5.3 4.8 Assists 4.5 4.9 5.7 PRA -- 19.6 20.2 PR -- 14.7 14.5 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.6



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, he's put up 6.9% of the Timberwolves' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.2 per contest.

Anderson is averaging 1.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 3.8% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Anderson's Timberwolves average 104 possessions per game, seventh-highest among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's slowest with 99.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are eighth in the league, conceding 112.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Nuggets have allowed 40.8 rebounds per game, which is best in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets are ranked 15th in the league, giving up 25.7 per contest.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/21/2023 29 2 2 6 0 0 2 4/19/2023 27 10 7 4 0 0 1 4/16/2023 26 11 1 3 1 1 2 2/5/2023 13 4 3 1 0 0 1 1/18/2023 34 13 11 8 1 1 4 1/2/2023 31 19 4 8 3 0 3

