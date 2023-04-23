Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Michael A. Taylor and his .600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), take on starter Patrick Corbin and the Washington Nationals at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Nationals.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is hitting .231 with two doubles, three home runs and two walks.
- Taylor has picked up a hit in 55.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of those games.
- In 20 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- In three games this year (15.0%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In five of 20 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|12
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|3 (37.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.30).
- Nationals pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.2 per game).
- Corbin gets the start for the Nationals, his fifth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 6.30 ERA ranks 71st, 1.750 WHIP ranks 74th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
