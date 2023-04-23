Ryan Jeffers Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Nationals - April 23
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-3 with a double in his last game, Ryan Jeffers and the Minnesota Twins take on the Washington Nationals (who will hand the ball to Patrick Corbin) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Nationals.
Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 23, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Ryan Jeffers At The Plate
- Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .292.
- In five of eight games this year (62.5%), Jeffers has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one game this year.
- Jeffers has driven in a run in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.
- He has scored at least one run four times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|3
|GP
|5
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (60.0%)
|1 (33.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (40.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (20.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.2 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Nationals' 4.30 team ERA ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Nationals rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (24 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Nationals will send Corbin (1-2) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.30 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 33-year-old's 6.30 ERA ranks 71st, 1.750 WHIP ranks 74th, and 5.9 K/9 ranks 70th among qualifying pitchers this season.
