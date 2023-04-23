The Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves will go head to head in a decisive Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nuggets vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Sunday, April 23, 2023

Sunday, April 23, 2023 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

TNT, BSN, and ALT Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Center

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets average 115.8 points per game (12th in the league) while giving up 112.5 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +273 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

The Timberwolves have a -3 scoring differential, putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) and conceding 115.8 (18th in NBA).

These teams score 231.6 points per game combined, 8.1 more than this game's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams average 228.3 combined points per game, 4.8 more points than this contest's total.

Denver has covered 44 times in 82 chances against the spread this season.

Minnesota has compiled a 39-42-1 ATS record so far this season.

