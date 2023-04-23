As they prepare for Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA playoffs against the Denver Nuggets (53-29), the Minnesota Timberwolves (42-40) currently are monitoring four players on the injury report. The game starts at 9:30 PM ET on Sunday, April 23 at Target Center.

Last time out, the Nuggets bested the Timberwolves 120-111 on Friday. Michael Porter Jr. paced the Nuggets in the win with 25 points, while Anthony Edwards had 36 in the losing effort for the Timberwolves.

Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Nowell SG Questionable Knee 10.8 2.6 2 Naz Reid C Out Wrist 11.5 4.9 1.1 Jaden McDaniels PF Out Hand 12.1 3.9 1.9 Josh Minott SF Questionable Ankle 3.1 1.7 0.3

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Nikola Jokic: Questionable (Wrist)

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: TNT, BSN, and ALT

Timberwolves Season Insights

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 112.5 points, Minnesota is 29-16.

While the Timberwolves are averaging 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their past 10 games, tallying 111 points per contest.

Minnesota knocks down 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) compared to its opponents' 12.3. It shoots 36.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36.9%.

The Timberwolves rank 23rd in the league averaging 111.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 10th, allowing 111.1 points per 100 possessions.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 223.5

