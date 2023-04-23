Warriors vs. Kings: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings are 7.5-point underdogs heading into Game 4 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on Sunday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The Kings lead the series 2-1. The point total for the matchup is 237.5.
Warriors vs. Kings Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ABC
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Warriors
|-7.5
|237.5
Warriors Betting Records & Stats
- Golden State and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 points in 38 of 82 games this season.
- Golden State has had an average of 236.1 points in its games this season, 1.4 fewer than this matchup's total.
- So far this season, the Warriors have compiled a 39-43-0 record against the spread.
- Golden State has entered the game as favorites 59 times this season and won 37, or 62.7%, of those games.
- Golden State has a record of 14-5, a 73.7% win rate, when it's favored by -350 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Warriors.
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento has played 40 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 237.5 points.
- The average over/under for Sacramento's outings this season is 238.8, 1.3 more points than this game's total.
- Sacramento is 45-37-0 against the spread this season.
- The Kings have been victorious in 13, or 43.3%, of the 30 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Sacramento has not won as an underdog of +260 or more on the moneyline this season in two games with those odds or longer.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Sacramento has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.
Warriors vs. Kings Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)
|Games Over 237.5
|% of Games Over 237.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Warriors
|38
|46.3%
|118.9
|239.6
|117.1
|235.2
|233.5
|Kings
|40
|48.8%
|120.7
|239.6
|118.1
|235.2
|236.0
Additional Warriors Insights & Trends
- The Warriors have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.
- The Warriors have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
- Golden State has a better record against the spread at home (27-14-0) than it does on the road (12-29-0).
- The 118.9 points per game the Warriors record are just 0.8 more points than the Kings allow (118.1).
- When Golden State totals more than 118.1 points, it is 29-17 against the spread and 34-12 overall.
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- Sacramento has a 6-4 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
- Three of the Kings' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Sacramento has a lower winning percentage at home (.439, 18-23-0 record) than away (.659, 27-14-0).
- The Kings score only 3.6 more points per game (120.7) than the Warriors give up (117.1).
- Sacramento has put together a 34-15 ATS record and a 40-9 overall record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Warriors
|39-43
|14-11
|45-37
|Kings
|45-37
|2-2
|40-42
Warriors vs. Kings Point Insights
|Warriors
|Kings
|118.9
|120.7
|2
|1
|29-17
|34-15
|34-12
|40-9
|117.1
|118.1
|21
|25
|34-18
|33-11
|39-13
|32-12
