Wild vs. Stars: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 4
Published: Apr. 23, 2023 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars take the ice in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Sunday, April 23, beginning at 6:30 PM ET on TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW. The Wild hold a 2-1 edge in the series. The Wild are favored (-120) in this matchup with the Stars (+100).
Wild vs. Stars Game Info
- When: Sunday, April 23, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SNE, SNO, SNP, TVAS, BSN, BSWI, and BSSW
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-120)
|Stars (+100)
|5.5
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have won 37 of their 56 games when favored on the moneyline this season (66.1%).
- Minnesota has a 37-16 record (winning 69.8% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -120 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Wild a 54.5% chance to win.
- Minnesota's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 5.5 goals 43 times.
Wild vs. Stars Rankings
|Wild Total (Rank)
|Stars Total (Rank)
|239 (23rd)
|Goals
|281 (7th)
|219 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|215 (3rd)
|54 (15th)
|Power Play Goals
|64 (5th)
|46 (12th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|40 (3rd)
Wild Advanced Stats
- In its past 10 contests, Minnesota went over once.
- The Wild and their opponents have averaged 6 goals combined in their past 10 games, 0.5 more than the over/under of 5.5 in this matchup.
- During the past 10 games, the Wild have scored 0.4 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Wild are ranked 23rd in the league with 239 goals this season, an average of 2.9 per contest.
- The Wild are ranked sixth in league action for the fewest goals against this season, having allowed 219 total goals (2.7 per game).
- They're ranked 14th in the league with a +20 goal differential .
