Byron Buxton -- with a slugging percentage of .314 in his past 10 games, including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

  • Buxton is hitting .243 with three doubles, a triple, three home runs and eight walks.
  • Buxton is batting .263 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • Buxton has gotten at least one hit in 65.0% of his games this year (13 of 20), with multiple hits five times (25.0%).
  • In 15.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this season (20.0%), Buxton has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in 11 of 20 games (55.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 11
8 (88.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%)
5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB.
  • The Yankees' 3.06 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out was out of the bullpen on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while allowing hits.
  • In four games this season, the 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .255 to opposing batters.
