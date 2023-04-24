Carlos Correa -- batting .243 with a double, two home runs, four walks and six RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the mound, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Carlos Correa Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Jhony Brito

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Carlos Correa At The Plate

Correa is hitting .214 with three doubles, two home runs and seven walks.

Correa has had a hit in 10 of 18 games this year (55.6%), including multiple hits four times (22.2%).

In 18 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.

Correa has driven in a run in five games this season (27.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (22.2%), including one multi-run game.

Carlos Correa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 13 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings