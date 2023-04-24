The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023

Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.

Polanco picked up a hit in 60.6% of his games last season (63 of 104), with more than one hit in 22 of those contests (21.2%).

He went yard in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.

Polanco picked up an RBI in 33 out of 104 games last season (31.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (14.4%).

In 44 of 104 games last season (42.3%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 54 GP 50 .271 AVG .198 .387 OBP .308 .447 SLG .364 17 XBH 15 8 HR 8 25 RBI 31 43/34 K/BB 52/31 1 SB 2 Home Away 54 GP 50 33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%) 15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%) 21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%) 8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%) 17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

