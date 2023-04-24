The Minnesota Twins and Jorge Polanco, who went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBI last time out, battle Jhony Brito and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Monday at 7:40 PM ET.

Jorge Polanco Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jorge Polanco At The Plate (2022)

  • Polanco hit .235 with 16 doubles, 16 home runs and 65 walks.
  • Polanco picked up a hit in 60.6% of his games last season (63 of 104), with more than one hit in 22 of those contests (21.2%).
  • He went yard in 14.4% of his games last year (15 of 104), and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • Polanco picked up an RBI in 33 out of 104 games last season (31.7%), with more than one RBI in 15 of those contests (14.4%).
  • In 44 of 104 games last season (42.3%) he scored, and in 10 of those games (9.6%) he scored two or more runs.

Jorge Polanco Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
54 GP 50
.271 AVG .198
.387 OBP .308
.447 SLG .364
17 XBH 15
8 HR 8
25 RBI 31
43/34 K/BB 52/31
1 SB 2
Home Away
54 GP 50
33 (61.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 30 (60.0%)
15 (27.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 7 (14.0%)
21 (38.9%) Games w/1+ Run 23 (46.0%)
8 (14.8%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (14.0%)
17 (31.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 16 (32.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees had a collective 9.1 K/9 last season, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees' 3.31 team ERA ranked third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees allowed the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (157 total, one per game).
  • Brito gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts through 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came in relief on Thursday when the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while giving up hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.40, with 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opposing hitters have a .255 batting average against him.
