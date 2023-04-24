Trevor Larnach -- .129 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Jhony Brito on the hill, on April 24 at 7:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Nationals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Monday, April 24, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Jhony Brito
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

  • Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.329) this season, fueled by 17 hits.
  • Larnach has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (12 of 21), with multiple hits four times (19.0%).
  • In 21 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • In 42.9% of his games this season, Larnach has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in six of 21 games (28.6%), including multiple runs twice.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
8 GP 13
4 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%)
1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%)
3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The Yankees pitching staff ranks third in MLB with a collective 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Yankees' 3.06 team ERA ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Yankees give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (19 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Brito makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 5.40 ERA and 11 strikeouts in 15 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Angels while surrendering hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 5.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .255 to opposing hitters.
