Twins vs. Yankees: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins will meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees on Monday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET.
The favored Twins have -150 moneyline odds against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +125. The contest's over/under has been listed at 7.5 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Twinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Twins vs. Yankees Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, April 24, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Twins
|-150
|+125
|7.5
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Recent Betting Performance
- The Twins have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and have won two of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.
Twins Betting Records & Stats
- The Twins have won 10 of the 13 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (76.9%).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Minnesota has gone 5-2 (71.4%).
- The implied moneyline probablility in this matchup gives the Twins a 60% chance to win.
- Minnesota has had an over/under set by bookmakers 22 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in eight of those games (8-12-2).
- The Twins have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Twins Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-4
|7-6
|7-7
|5-3
|10-8
|2-2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.