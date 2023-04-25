The Atlanta Hawks are 13-point underdogs heading into a potentially-deciding Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden on Tuesday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE. The Celtics have a 3-1 series lead.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE

TNT, NBCS-BOS, and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 122 - Hawks 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 13)

Hawks (+ 13) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 11% more often than the Hawks (35-45-2) this season.

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Atlanta's games have (46 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the Hawks are 12-22 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and ceding 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).

This season, the Celtics rank seventh in the league in assists, putting up 26.7 per game.

The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 treys per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.

This year, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers, accounting for 62% of the team's baskets. It has shot 48% from beyond the arc (38% of the team's baskets).

Hawks Performance Insights

On offense, Atlanta is the third-best squad in the NBA (118.4 points per game). Defensively, it is 25th (118.1 points conceded per game).

At 25 assists per game, the Hawks are 18th in the NBA.

The Hawks are 24th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.8 per game) and 21st in 3-point percentage (35.2%).

In 2022-23, Atlanta has attempted 66.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 33.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 75.9% of Atlanta's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 24.1% have been 3-pointers.

