Joey Gallo -- 1-for-3 with a home run and an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-3 against the Yankees.

Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +130)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Joey Gallo At The Plate

  • Gallo is batting .216 with a double, six home runs and seven walks.
  • Gallo has gotten a hit in five of 13 games this year (38.5%), with multiple hits twice.
  • In 38.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 13.6% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 38.5% of his games this year, Gallo has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 23.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once six times this season (46.2%), including one multi-run game.

Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 8
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (37.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (37.5%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (37.5%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Yankees have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Yankees pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Cortes makes the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The lefty last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 26th, 1.029 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
