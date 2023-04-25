Jose Miranda Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins and Jose Miranda, who went 0-for-3 last time in action, battle Nestor Cortes Jr. and the New York Yankees at Target Field, Tuesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Yankees.
Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Miranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jose Miranda At The Plate
- Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.258) thanks to two extra-base hits.
- Miranda has picked up a hit in 15 of 23 games this year, with multiple hits five times.
- In 23 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In seven games this season, Miranda has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in six of 23 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|13
|7 (70.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (61.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (46.2%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Yankees have a 3.16 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Yankees pitchers combine to surrender 20 home runs (0.9 per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Cortes gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season. He is 3-0 with a 3.09 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 23 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Friday -- the lefty tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while surrendering hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 26th, 1.029 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.