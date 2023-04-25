Michael A. Taylor Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 25
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Tuesday, Michael A. Taylor (.364 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points above season-long percentage) and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Nestor Cortes Jr.. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-3) against the Yankees.
Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +325)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Michael A. Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor leads Minnesota in total hits (18) this season while batting .250 with six extra-base hits.
- Taylor has recorded a hit in 13 of 22 games this year (59.1%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).
- In 13.6% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
- In four games this year (18.2%), Taylor has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|12
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Yankees has a collective 9.6 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Yankees' 3.16 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (20 total, 0.9 per game).
- Cortes (3-0) takes the mound for the Yankees in his fifth start of the season. He has a 3.09 ERA in 23 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, when he tossed 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays while giving up hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old's 3.09 ERA ranks 26th, 1.029 WHIP ranks 19th, and 8.5 K/9 ranks 38th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.