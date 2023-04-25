Ryan Jeffers -- 2-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the New York Yankees, with Nestor Cortes Jr. on the hill, on April 25 at 7:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4) against the Nationals.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Yankees Starter: Nestor Cortes Jr.

Nestor Cortes Jr. TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan Jeffers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers has two doubles, a triple, a home run and three walks while hitting .321.

Jeffers has had a hit in six of nine games this year (66.7%), including multiple hits three times (33.3%).

He has homered in one of nine games, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Jeffers has picked up an RBI in two games this year, with multiple runs batted in once.

He has scored at least once four times this year (44.4%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 5 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (60.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (40.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Yankees Pitching Rankings