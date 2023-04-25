The Denver Nuggets are 9.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on Tuesday, starting at 9:00 PM ET on NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX. The Nuggets hold a 3-1 series lead. The matchup's point total is set at 220.5.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: NBA TV, ALT, and BSNX

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 220.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 55 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 220.5 points.

The average over/under for Minnesota's contests this season is 231.6, 11.1 more points than this game's point total.

So far this year, Minnesota has put together a 38-43-0 record against the spread.

The Timberwolves have won in 21, or 48.8%, of the 43 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Minnesota has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +350.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 22.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 58 70.7% 115.8 231.6 112.5 228.3 229.9 Timberwolves 55 67.1% 115.8 231.6 115.8 228.3 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall over its past 10 contests.

The Timberwolves have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Minnesota has a lower winning percentage at home (.415, 17-23-0 record) than on the road (.512, 21-20-0).

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.8 points per game, just 3.3 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets give up.

Minnesota has put together a 26-18 ATS record and a 29-16 overall record in games it scores more than 112.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nuggets and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nuggets 45-37 9-12 38-44 Timberwolves 38-43 1-2 37-45

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nuggets Timberwolves 115.8 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 12 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 30-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 26-18 38-4 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 115.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 36-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 26-16 41-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-13

