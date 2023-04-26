After hitting .313 with three doubles, two home runs, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins face the New York Yankees (who will start Domingo German) at 1:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

He had three hits (going 3-for-5) in his most recent game against the Yankees.

Max Kepler Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Target Field

Domingo Germán TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Max Kepler At The Plate

Kepler is hitting .222 with three doubles, two home runs and two walks.

In 46.2% of his 13 games this season, Kepler has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in two of 13 games played this season, and in 4% of his plate appearances.

Kepler has had an RBI in four games this season.

In five games this year (38.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Max Kepler Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 9 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (22.2%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (33.3%)

