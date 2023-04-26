Nick Gordon Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Yankees - April 26
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Nick Gordon (.115 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.
Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Stadium: Target Field
- Yankees Starter: Domingo Germán
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Nick Gordon At The Plate
- Gordon is hitting .104 with two doubles and a walk.
- Gordon has had a base hit in four of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.
- In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.
- Gordon has not driven in a run this season.
- In five of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|8
|GP
|10
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (20.0%)
|1 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Yankees Pitching Rankings
- The Yankees pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.25).
- Yankees pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (22 total, 0.9 per game).
- German (1-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Yankees, his fifth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty threw six innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In four games this season, the 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.50, with 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .189 against him.
