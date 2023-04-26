On Wednesday, Nick Gordon (.115 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles) and the Minnesota Twins play the New York Yankees, whose starting pitcher will be Domingo German. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Nick Gordon Game Info & Props vs. the Yankees

Game Day: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Nick Gordon At The Plate

Gordon is hitting .104 with two doubles and a walk.

Gordon has had a base hit in four of 18 games this season, and multiple hits once.

In 18 games played this year, he has not hit a home run.

Gordon has not driven in a run this season.

In five of 18 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Nick Gordon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 10 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (20.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

