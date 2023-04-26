Trevor Larnach and the Minnesota Twins (14-10) will be looking for a series sweep when they match up against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (13-11) at Target Field on Wednesday, April 26. First pitch is set for 1:10 PM ET.

The Yankees have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-120). An 8-run total has been set for this game.

Twins vs. Yankees Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023

1:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Kenta Maeda - MIN (0-3, 4.15 ERA) vs Domingo German - NYY (1-2, 4.50 ERA)

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 12, or 80%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have a record of 11-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter (78.6% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins have a 4-2 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have been named as the underdog four times this season but have yet to come away with a victory in any of those games.

The Yankees have yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +100 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The Yankees have played as underdogs three times over their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

