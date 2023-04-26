Wednesday's game that pits the Minnesota Twins (14-10) against the New York Yankees (13-11) at Target Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Twins. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on April 26.

The probable pitchers are Kenta Maeda (0-3) for the Minnesota Twins and Domingo German (1-2) for the New York Yankees.

Twins vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Twins have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

This season, the Twins have been favored 15 times and won 12, or 80%, of those games.

Minnesota has a record of 11-3 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 54.5% chance to win.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 103 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.17).

Twins Schedule