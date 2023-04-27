The Minnesota Twins, including Byron Buxton (.189 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Zack Greinke and the Kansas City Royals at Target Field, Thursday at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Yankees.

Byron Buxton Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Byron Buxton At The Plate

Buxton leads Minnesota in total hits (20) this season while batting .244 with nine extra-base hits.

Buxton has gotten a hit in 14 of 22 games this year (63.6%), including six multi-hit games (27.3%).

He has gone deep in 18.2% of his games this season, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Buxton has picked up an RBI in 27.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored in 12 of 22 games (54.5%), including multiple runs twice.

Byron Buxton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 11 9 (81.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (45.5%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (9.1%)

Royals Pitching Rankings