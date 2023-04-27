Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Zack Greinke on the hill, on April 27 at 7:40 PM ET.

He hit two homers in his previous appearance (going 2-for-3) in his last appearance against the Yankees.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Zack Greinke

Zack Greinke TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda leads Minnesota in slugging percentage (.323) thanks to four extra-base hits.

Miranda has had a hit in 16 of 25 games this season (64.0%), including multiple hits six times (24.0%).

He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

In eight games this year (32.0%), Miranda has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (28.0%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings