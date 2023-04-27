Thursday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (14-11) and the Kansas City Royals (6-19) facing off at Target Field (on April 27) at 7:40 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 5-3 victory for the Twins.

The probable pitchers are Tyler Mahle (1-2) for the Twins and Zack Greinke (0-3) for the Royals.

Twins vs. Royals Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

When: Thursday, April 27, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET
Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Royals Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 5, Royals 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Royals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-2.

Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

The Twins have won 12, or 80%, of the 15 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has a record of 1-2 when favored by -200 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota ranks 18th in the majors with 109 total runs scored this season.

The Twins have a 3.52 team ERA that ranks seventh across all MLB pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule