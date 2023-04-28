Astros vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - April 28
The Houston Astros (14-11) will look for Mauricio Dubon to prolong a 20-game hitting streak against the Philadelphia Phillies (13-13) on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
The probable starters are Framber Valdez (2-2) for the Astros and Aaron Nola (1-2) for the Phillies.
Astros vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: Apple TV+
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Valdez - HOU (2-2, 2.25 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (1-2, 5.40 ERA)
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- The Astros will hand the ball to Valdez (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.
- The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed eight hits in seven innings pitched against the Atlanta Braves on Saturday.
- The 29-year-old has pitched to a 2.25 ERA this season with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.3 walks per nine across five games.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Valdez will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Aaron Nola
- The Phillies are sending Nola (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA and 22 strikeouts through 28 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Friday against the Colorado Rockies, when the right-hander tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed a 5.40 ERA and 7.0 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .271 to his opponents.
- Nola is trying to claim his third straight quality start in this outing.
- Nola will look to prolong a five-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.6 innings per appearance).
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 29-year-old's 5.40 ERA ranks 70th, 1.341 WHIP ranks 59th, and 7.0 K/9 ranks 67th.
