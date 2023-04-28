Jose Miranda -- with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games, including two extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the mound, on April 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Royals.

Jose Miranda Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jose Miranda At The Plate

Miranda leads Minnesota with a slugging percentage of .310, fueled by four extra-base hits.

Miranda has reached base via a hit in 16 games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.

He has hit a long ball in one of 26 games, and in 1.8% of his plate appearances.

Miranda has driven in a run in eight games this year (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run seven times this season (26.9%), including one multi-run game.

Jose Miranda Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings