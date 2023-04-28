Marcus Johansson will be on the ice Friday when his Minnesota Wild face the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center. Prop bets for Johansson are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Marcus Johansson vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Johansson Season Stats Insights

In 80 games this season, Johansson has a plus-minus of +3, while averaging 16:29 on the ice per game.

Johansson has netted a goal in a game 20 times this year in 80 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 39 of 80 games this season, Johansson has recorded a point, and seven of those games included multiple points.

Johansson has an assist in 23 of 80 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Johansson goes over his points prop total is 50%, based on the odds.

Johansson has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Johansson Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 215 goals in total (2.6 per game), which ranks third in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 80 Games 8 46 Points 3 19 Goals 2 27 Assists 1

