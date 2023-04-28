Mats Zuccarello and the Minnesota Wild play the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round at Xcel Energy Center, on Friday at 9:30 PM ET. Does a bet on Zuccarello intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -164)

0.5 points (Over odds: -164) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

In 78 games this season, Zuccarello has averaged 20:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In Zuccarello's 78 games played this season he's scored in 20 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Zuccarello has a point in 54 of 78 games this season, with multiple points in 14 of them.

In 43 of 78 games this season, Zuccarello has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability that Zuccarello hits the over on his points over/under is 62.1%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 50% of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest units in the league, conceding 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 78 Games 13 67 Points 15 22 Goals 4 45 Assists 11

