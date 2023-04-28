Matthew Boldy Player Prop Bets: Wild vs. Stars - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Matthew Boldy will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars play on Friday at Xcel Energy Center in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Boldy against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.
Matthew Boldy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Boldy Season Stats Insights
- Boldy's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:29 per game on the ice, is +1.
- In Boldy's 81 games played this season he's scored in 23 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.
- Boldy has a point in 43 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 18 times.
- Boldy has an assist in 30 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.
- Boldy has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.
Boldy Stats vs. the Stars
- On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.
- The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.
|2022-2023 Season
|Stat
|vs. Dallas
|81
|Games
|11
|63
|Points
|5
|31
|Goals
|0
|32
|Assists
|5
