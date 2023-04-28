Matthew Boldy will be in action when the Minnesota Wild and Dallas Stars play on Friday at Xcel Energy Center in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round, beginning at 9:30 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Boldy against the Stars, we have plenty of info to help.

Matthew Boldy vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

Boldy's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:29 per game on the ice, is +1.

In Boldy's 81 games played this season he's scored in 23 of them, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Boldy has a point in 43 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points 18 times.

Boldy has an assist in 30 of 81 games this year, with multiple assists on five occasions.

Boldy has an implied probability of 59.8% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Boldy going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 41.7%.

Boldy Stats vs. the Stars

On defense, the Stars have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 215 goals in total (2.6 per game) which ranks third.

The team has the NHL's fourth-best goal differential at +66.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Dallas 81 Games 11 63 Points 5 31 Goals 0 32 Assists 5

