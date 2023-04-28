MLB Games Tonight: How to Watch on TV, Streaming & Odds - Friday, April 28
The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the New York Yankees playing the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.
Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.
How to Watch Today's MLB Games
The Minnesota Twins (15-11) play the Kansas City Royals (6-20)
The Royals will take to the field at Target Field against the Twins on Friday at 4:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.239 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)
- KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.283 AVG, 5 HR, 8 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIN Moneyline
|KC Moneyline
|Total
|-264
|+218
|7.5
The Miami Marlins (13-13) take on the Chicago Cubs (14-10)
The Cubs will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.425 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)
- CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.336 AVG, 2 HR, 15 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIA Moneyline
|CHC Moneyline
|Total
|-111
|-108
|7.5
The Detroit Tigers (9-15) face the Baltimore Orioles (17-8)
The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.220 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)
- BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 3 HR, 21 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|BAL Moneyline
|DET Moneyline
|Total
|-131
|+111
|7.5
The Washington Nationals (9-15) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8)
The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- WSH Key Player: Keibert Ruiz (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)
- PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|PIT Moneyline
|WSH Moneyline
|Total
|-138
|+117
|8.5
The Toronto Blue Jays (16-9) face the Seattle Mariners (11-14)
The Mariners will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.333 AVG, 5 HR, 15 RBI)
- SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.316 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TOR Moneyline
|SEA Moneyline
|Total
|-114
|-105
|8.5
The Boston Red Sox (13-13) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (12-13)
The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.238 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)
- CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.271 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|CLE Moneyline
|BOS Moneyline
|Total
|-129
|+110
|8.5
The New York Mets (15-11) take on the Atlanta Braves (17-9)
The Braves hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.252 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)
- ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ATL Moneyline
|NYM Moneyline
|Total
|-136
|+116
|7.5
The Chicago White Sox (7-19) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (21-5)
The Rays hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.234 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)
- TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TB Moneyline
|CHW Moneyline
|Total
|-149
|+128
|8.5
The Texas Rangers (14-11) face the New York Yankees (15-11)
The Yankees will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.287 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)
- NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|TEX Moneyline
|NYY Moneyline
|Total
|-214
|+178
|7
The Milwaukee Brewers (16-9) take on the Los Angeles Angels (14-12)
The Angels hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.231 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)
- LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.281 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|MIL Moneyline
|LAA Moneyline
|Total
|-135
|+115
|9
The Houston Astros (14-11) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (13-13)
The Phillies will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.302 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)
- PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.333 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|HOU Moneyline
|PHI Moneyline
|Total
|-148
|+125
|7.5
The Colorado Rockies (8-18) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12)
The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
Hitters to Watch
- COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI)
- ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.322 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|ARI Moneyline
|COL Moneyline
|Total
|-125
|+105
|11
The Oakland Athletics (5-21) host the Cincinnati Reds (10-15)
The Reds hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.305 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)
- CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.281 AVG, 1 HR, 10 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|OAK Moneyline
|CIN Moneyline
|Total
|-112
|-108
|8.5
The Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) host the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16)
The Cardinals will take to the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
How to Watch
Hitters to Watch
- LAD Key Player: James Outman (.287 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)
- STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.302 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
|LAD Moneyline
|STL Moneyline
|Total
|-141
|+119
|8.5
