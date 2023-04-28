Trevor Larnach -- 1-for-4 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Kansas City Royals, with Jordan Lyles on the hill, on April 28 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Royals.

Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles

Jordan Lyles TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Looking to place a prop bet on Trevor Larnach? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Trevor Larnach At The Plate

Larnach leads Minnesota in OBP (.347) this season, fueled by 20 hits.

Larnach has picked up a hit in 15 of 25 games this season, with multiple hits four times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 25), and 3% of his trips to the plate.

Larnach has had at least one RBI in 44.0% of his games this year (11 of 25), with two or more RBI four times (16.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In eight games this season (32.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (23.1%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (15.4%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (46.2%)

Royals Pitching Rankings