Pablo Lopez takes the mound for the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Target Field against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET for the second game of a four-game series.

The Royals are +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Twins (-250). The total is 8 runs for this matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -250 +200 8 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Twins failed to cover.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have a 13-3 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 81.2% of those games).

Minnesota has played as moneyline favorites of -250 or shorter in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Twins have a 71.4% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has played in 26 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-13-3).

The Twins have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they did not cover.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 8-5 7-6 7-8 8-3 12-9 3-2

