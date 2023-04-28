Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins (15-11) will face off against Vinnie Pasquantino and the Kansas City Royals (6-20) at Target Field on Friday, April 28. First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Royals, who are listed at +225. The matchup's total is listed at 7.5 runs.

Twins vs. Royals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (1-2, 3.00 ERA) vs Jordan Lyles - KC (0-4, 4.60 ERA)

Twins vs. Royals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Twins vs. Royals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have been favored 16 times and won 13, or 81.2%, of those games.

The Twins have played as moneyline favorites of -275 or shorter in just two games this season, which they split 1-1.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins went 5-2 over the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Royals have been victorious in six, or 24%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Royals have played as an underdog of +225 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Royals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 2-7 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Kansas City and its opponents are 3-6-1 in the last 10 games with a total.

Twins vs. Royals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Carlos Correa 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+180) Byron Buxton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Max Kepler 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Jose Miranda 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+190) Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+260)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2000 10th 1st

