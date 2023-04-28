The injury report for the Golden State Warriors (44-38) heading into their NBA playoffs first round game 6 with the Sacramento Kings (48-34) currently includes three players. The playoff matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, April 28 from Chase Center.

Watch Warriors vs. Kings with Fubo!

The Warriors beat the Kings 123-116 on Wednesday when they last played. Stephen Curry paced the Warriors in the win with 31 points, while De'Aaron Fox put up 24 in the losing effort for the Kings.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden State Warriors Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Andre Iguodala SF Out Wrist 2.1 2.1 2.4 Patrick Baldwin Jr. SF Questionable Toe 3.9 1.3 0.4 Ryan Rollins PG Out For Season Foot 1.9 1 0.5

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Matthew Dellavedova PG Out Finger 1.5 0.4 1.3

Warriors vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPN

Watch the NBA and other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Warriors Season Insights

The Warriors put up 118.9 points per game, only 0.8 more points than the 118.1 the Kings allow.

When Golden State scores more than 118.1 points, it is 34-12.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Warriors have picked up their output a little bit over their last 10 games, scoring 124.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 118.9 they've put up over the course of this year.

Golden State hits 16.6 three-pointers per game (first in the league) at a 38.5% rate (second-best in the NBA), compared to the 12.9 per game its opponents make at a 36.4% rate.

The Warriors rank 11th in the NBA with 113.5 points scored per 100 possessions, and 11th in the league defensively with 111.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings put up an average of 120.7 points per game, only 3.6 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.

When it scores more than 117.1 points, Sacramento is 40-9.

The Kings are putting up 114.4 points per contest over their past 10 games, which is 6.3 fewer points than their average for the season (120.7).

Sacramento makes 13.8 three-pointers per game (fifth-most in the league), 1.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.9% from deep (ninth-best in NBA), and its opponents are shooting 37.3%.

The Kings record 117 points per 100 possessions (first in league), while giving up 114.1 points per 100 possessions (23rd in NBA).

Warriors vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Warriors -7.5 236

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.