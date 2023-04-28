How to Watch the Wild vs. Stars Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for NHL Playoffs First Round Game 6
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Dallas Stars take the road to play the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Friday, April 28, starting at 9:30 PM ET on TBS, SN360, and TVAS2. The Stars hold a 3-2 edge in the series.
TBS, SN360, and TVAS2 will air this Wild versus Stars game.
Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TBS, SN360, and TVAS2
- Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota
Wild vs. Stars Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|4/25/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|4-0 DAL
|4/23/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|3-2 DAL
|4/21/2023
|Wild
|Stars
|5-1 MIN
|4/19/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|7-3 DAL
|4/17/2023
|Stars
|Wild
|3-2 (F/OT) MIN
Wild Stats & Trends
- The Wild have conceded 219 total goals (2.7 per game), the sixth-fewest in league play.
- The Wild rank 23rd in the league with 239 goals scored (2.9 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 4-5-1 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Wild have allowed 32 goals (3.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 27 goals during that stretch.
Wild Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kirill Kaprizov
|67
|40
|35
|75
|54
|50
|40%
|Mats Zuccarello
|78
|22
|45
|67
|44
|45
|40%
|Matthew Boldy
|81
|31
|32
|63
|43
|51
|54.6%
|Joel Eriksson Ek
|78
|23
|37
|60
|14
|44
|49.4%
|Marcus Johansson
|80
|19
|27
|46
|31
|31
|44.2%
Stars Stats & Trends
- The Stars allow 2.6 goals per game (215 in total), the third-fewest in the NHL.
- The Stars' 281 goals on the season (3.4 per game) rank them seventh in the league.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Stars are 8-1-1 to earn 85.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Stars have allowed 17 goals (1.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 34 goals over that time.
Stars Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jason Robertson
|82
|46
|63
|109
|66
|62
|0%
|Jamie Benn
|82
|33
|45
|78
|48
|55
|60%
|Joe Pavelski
|82
|28
|49
|77
|57
|32
|53.3%
|Roope Hintz
|73
|37
|38
|75
|38
|26
|52%
|Miro Heiskanen
|79
|11
|62
|73
|65
|53
|-
