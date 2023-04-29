Player prop betting options for Connor McDavid, Anze Kopitar and others are available in the Edmonton Oilers-Los Angeles Kings matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Saturday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!

Oilers vs. Kings Game Info

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC

TBS, CBC, SportsNet, TVAS, and BSSC Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155)

1.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -154)

McDavid has been a big player for Edmonton this season, with 153 points in 82 games.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 2 2 4 at Kings Apr. 23 0 3 3 2 at Kings Apr. 21 2 0 2 7 vs. Kings Apr. 19 0 1 1 6 vs. Kings Apr. 17 0 0 0 5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

1.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -185, Under Odds: +150)

Leon Draisaitl is another of Edmonton's most productive contributors through 80 games, with 52 goals and 76 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Apr. 25 1 0 1 5 at Kings Apr. 23 2 1 3 5 at Kings Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 19 1 2 3 3 vs. Kings Apr. 17 2 0 2 6

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)

1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +120)

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins' season total of 104 points has come from 37 goals and 67 assists.

Nugent-Hopkins Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kings Apr. 25 0 1 1 3 at Kings Apr. 23 0 1 1 0 at Kings Apr. 21 0 1 1 3 vs. Kings Apr. 19 0 0 0 5 vs. Kings Apr. 17 0 1 1 1

Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!

NHL Props Today: Los Angeles Kings

Anze Kopitar Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -159, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -141)

Kopitar's 74 points are important for Los Angeles. He has put up 28 goals and 46 assists in 82 games.

Kopitar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Apr. 25 0 1 1 1 vs. Oilers Apr. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Oilers Apr. 21 0 1 1 2 at Oilers Apr. 19 0 0 0 1 at Oilers Apr. 17 1 3 4 3

Put your picks to the test and bet on Oilers vs. Kings player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Kevin Fiala Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -179, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -135)

Kevin Fiala is a leading scorer for Los Angeles with 72 total points this season. He has scored 23 goals and added 49 assists in 69 games.

Fiala Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Oilers Apr. 25 0 1 1 0 vs. Oilers Apr. 23 0 2 2 3 vs. Oilers Apr. 21 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Apr. 19 0 0 0 0 at Oilers Apr. 17 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.