Joey Gallo Player Prop Bets: Twins vs. Royals - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Joey Gallo and the Minnesota Twins face the Kansas City Royals (who will start Brady Singer) at 2:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Royals.
Joey Gallo Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Joey Gallo At The Plate
- Gallo has three doubles, a triple, seven home runs and eight walks while hitting .226.
- Gallo has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this season (50.0%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in 33.3% of his games this season, and 11.5% of his plate appearances.
- Gallo has picked up an RBI in 33.3% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 22.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least one run nine times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Joey Gallo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|8
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (37.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|6 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (37.5%)
|3 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (37.5%)
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
- The Royals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.34).
- The Royals surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (40 total, 1.4 per game).
- Singer makes the start for the Royals, his sixth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.67 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Wednesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old has put together a 6.67 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .287 to opposing hitters.
