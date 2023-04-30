Byron Buxton and the Minnesota Twins will see Brady Singer on the hill for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -225 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Royals (+180). A 7.5-run total is set in this game.

Rep your team with officially licensed Twinsgear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Twins vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -225 +180 7.5 -110 -110 - - -

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 5-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 5-4-1 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have put together a 14-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 77.8% of those games).

In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter, Minnesota has a 2-3 record (winning 40% of its games).

The Twins have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 11 times this season for an 11-14-3 record against the over/under.

The Twins have had a spread set for only one matchup this season, and they did not cover.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 9-6 7-6 8-9 8-3 13-10 3-2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.