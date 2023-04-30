The Minnesota Twins and Byron Buxton head into the final of a four-game series against Bobby Witt Jr. and the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Target Field.

Twins vs. Royals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins rank fifth-best in baseball with 37 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 14th in baseball, slugging .413.

The Twins have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

Minnesota has the No. 12 offense in baseball, scoring 4.5 runs per game (126 total runs).

The Twins rank 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .308.

The Twins' 9.3 strikeouts per game are the fourth-most in the majors.

The pitching staff for Minnesota has a collective 9.9 K/9, the second-best in the majors.

Minnesota has the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.50).

The Twins have the second-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.120).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Sonny Gray makes the start for the Twins, his sixth of the season. He is 3-0 with a .62 ERA and 34 strikeouts through 29 2/3 innings pitched.

The righty last appeared on Monday against the New York Yankees, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.

Gray has two quality starts this season.

Gray is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.8 frames per appearance on the mound.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Yankees W 6-2 Home Joe Ryan Nestor Cortes Jr. 4/26/2023 Yankees L 12-6 Home Kenta Maeda Domingo Germán 4/27/2023 Royals W 7-1 Home Tyler Mahle Zack Greinke 4/28/2023 Royals W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez Jordan Lyles 4/29/2023 Royals L 3-2 Home Bailey Ober Brad Keller 4/30/2023 Royals - Home Sonny Gray Brady Singer 5/2/2023 White Sox - Away Joe Ryan Michael Kopech 5/3/2023 White Sox - Away Tyler Mahle Dylan Cease 5/4/2023 White Sox - Away Pablo Lopez Lucas Giolito 5/5/2023 Guardians - Away Bailey Ober Zach Plesac 5/6/2023 Guardians - Away - -

